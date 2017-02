BRATISLAVA, Sept 20 French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen will restart production at its Slovak assembly plant on Wednesday following the resolution of logistic problems at one of its French suppliers, the company said on Tuesday.

The interruption of production at the assembly plant located in the western Slovak town of Trnava, has lasted since Sept. 9.

Slovakia's small economy is very sensitive to any outages in the car industry, the main manufacturing sector. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by Jon loades-Carter)