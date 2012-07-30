PARIS, July 30 Spanish income tax authorities are seeking to recover 176 million euros from Peugeot Citroen Automoviles Espana (PCAE), the local subsisiary of struggling French carmaker PSA, the website of daily La Tribune said on Monday.

The authorities contend that PCAE wrongly deducted taxes on provisions for asset depreciations tied to the purchase of PSA's Argentinian unit in 2001, la Tribune.fr said.

PCAE has appealed the tax authorities' decision, it added.

Paris-based parent company PSA Peugeot Citroen could not be immediately reached for comment.

PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's second-largest carmaker, is cutting more than 10,000 domestic jobs and closing a car factory near the French capital as it struggles to halt mounting losses that threaten its future. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Cowell)