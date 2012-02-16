BEIJING Feb 16 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
car venture in south China might have to postpone its
plan to sell imported Citroen DS models as it has been unable to
find any dealers, the Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday.
PSA's tie-up with China Changan Automobile Group had
intended to introduce DS3, DS4 and DS5 models to China beginning
in April, but Citroen's existing dealers in China showed little
interest due to the cost of building new outlets, the newspaper
said, citing unidentified executives at the venture.
New DS outlets would cost several times more than the
existing Citroen shops as the manufacturer wants them to be
adjacent to luxury brands, such as Infiniti or Jaguar and Land
Rover, it said.
As such the plan to sell DS models in China has been pushed
back to July or even later.
"We can't say for sure now when DS cars will be available in
China," an unnamed executive at the venture was quoted as
saying.
PSA representatives in China could not be immediately
reached for comment.
PSA signed the JV pact with Changan in July 2010.
It also makes cars in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group
Co. The Dongfeng venture sold 404,139 cars in 2011,
compared with Volkswagen AG's annual tally of 2.26 million and
General Motors' 2.56 million.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)