PARIS Oct 25 French car maker PSA Peugeot
Citroen (PEUP.PA) is to announce plans on Wednesday to double
the production capacity of its plant in Brazil, Les Echos
reports.
PSA, which has already earmarked 530 million euros ($736
mln) in investments in Brazil between 2010 and 2012, will say
that it plans to invest about the same amount during the
following three years, the newspaper said without citing
sources.
The investment will boost the capacity of PSA's plant in
Porto Real and widen the range of cars being made there, Les
Echos said on its front page which was made available late on
Tuesday.
A spokesman for PSA declined to comment on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)