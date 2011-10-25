PARIS Oct 25 French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) is to announce plans on Wednesday to double the production capacity of its plant in Brazil, Les Echos reports.

PSA, which has already earmarked 530 million euros ($736 mln) in investments in Brazil between 2010 and 2012, will say that it plans to invest about the same amount during the following three years, the newspaper said without citing sources.

The investment will boost the capacity of PSA's plant in Porto Real and widen the range of cars being made there, Les Echos said on its front page which was made available late on Tuesday.

A spokesman for PSA declined to comment on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)