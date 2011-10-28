MANILA Oct 28 Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank)
said on Friday it had board approval to sell up to 5
billion pesos ($117 million) of unsecured subordinated debt to
beef up its capital.
PSBank, a unit of the country's second biggest lender by
assets Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co (Metrobank) , said
it was looking at a 10-year debt issue, with a call option on
the fifth year, to be sold in one or more tranches.
It did not disclose timing and other terms of the issue.
The debt sale, subject to the central bank's approval, would
help PSBank finance its expansion and prepare for future
acquisition opportunities, it told the stock exchange.
Shares of PSBank were untraded early in the session while
Metrobank rose 1.5 percent in a market that was up 1.6
percent.
($1 = 42.6 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)