June 3 Psg Group Ltd

* Announces launch of a bookbuild offering of new ordinary shares constituting approximately 5% of its issued share capital, to raise up to approximately r1 billion

* Psg capital is acting as sole bookrunner for bookbuild

* Bookbuild will open with immediate effect and is expected to close by 17h00 on thursday, 5 june 2014

* Potential investors, including public investment corporation, have already committed to subscribe for up to r180 million of capital to be raised in terms of bookbuild.

* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book.