BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
June 3 Psg Group Ltd
* Announces launch of a bookbuild offering of new ordinary shares constituting approximately 5% of its issued share capital, to raise up to approximately r1 billion
* Psg capital is acting as sole bookrunner for bookbuild
* Bookbuild will open with immediate effect and is expected to close by 17h00 on thursday, 5 june 2014
* Potential investors, including public investment corporation, have already committed to subscribe for up to r180 million of capital to be raised in terms of bookbuild.
* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Purchasers (Jayton and Oretta), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into agreements
* Says property unit plans to set up project company with registered capital at 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million)