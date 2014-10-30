Oct 30 PSI Fuer Produkte Und Systeme Der Informationstechnologie AG :

* Says significant increase in energy business after nine months

* 9-month EBIT of 4.6 million euros versus 800,000 euros year ago

* 9-month sales 127.2 million euros versus 129.1 million euros year ago

* New orders for 9-month were, with 133 million euros, 7 pct below that of previous year (30 Sept. 2013: 143 million euros)

* Says does not wish to make any forecasts for year 2014, but does expect new orders to be on level of previous year