European shares drop as banks and tech stocks weigh
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
Jan 11 Fund manager Psigma Investment Management appointed Simon Kay as business development director of its Edinburgh office.
Kay's appointment to the office, which opened in February 2014, follows the hires of Richard Hyder and David Robertson as directors in December.
Kay joins from SEI Investments where he spent more than six years as a director of asset management distribution. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese government bond prices ticked up on Tuesday as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea and Syria as well as renewed uncertainty over the French presidential election prompted fund inflows to the safety of bonds.