Jan 11 Fund manager Psigma Investment Management appointed Simon Kay as business development director of its Edinburgh office.

Kay's appointment to the office, which opened in February 2014, follows the hires of Richard Hyder and David Robertson as directors in December.

Kay joins from SEI Investments where he spent more than six years as a director of asset management distribution. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)