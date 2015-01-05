UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 PSI Group ASA :
* SQS Security Qube Systems AB, subsidiary of PSI Group ASA, has been awarded 10.4 million Norwegian crowns ($1.36 million) contract by Cobelguard CIT
* Deliveries will be executed during Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6268 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.