Aug 11 British mobile computing services provider Psion Plc reported a first-half loss and lower revenue, hurt by supply chain issues, but said it is well-positioned to deliver profitable growth in the second half.

The company, which provides a range of rugged hand-held computers, said one legacy product that caused shipments towards the end of the first half to be delayed hurt revenue.

Revenue was down 4 percent at 81.4 million pounds.

The company said the shipment of the product has resumed.

Psion reported a pretax loss of 5.3 million pounds for the six months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 4.8 million pounds last year.

The company said traction in new products, such as the rugged PDA device (EP10), positions it well for the second half.

Psion shares, which have fallen more than 25 percent since the company issued a profit warning in July , closed at 66.5 pence on Wednesday in London. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)