NEW YORK, June 15 Motorola Solutions Inc said on Friday it agreed to buy mobile computing company Psion Plc for $200 million in cash to expand its business with industrial clients.

Motorola agreed to pay $1.36 (88 pence per share), representing a premium of 45 percent on the Psion closing price of 60.5 pence on June 14.

It said that it expects the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Sinead Carew)