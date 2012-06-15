EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 13)
NEW YORK, June 15 Motorola Solutions Inc said on Friday it agreed to buy mobile computing company Psion Plc for $200 million in cash to expand its business with industrial clients.
Motorola agreed to pay $1.36 (88 pence per share), representing a premium of 45 percent on the Psion closing price of 60.5 pence on June 14.
It said that it expects the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Sinead Carew)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.