By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Aug 23 A new, highly effective class
of psoriasis drugs did not appear to raise the risk of heart
problems in a review of published studies, but the analysis may
not have been big enough to detect rare cases, U.S. researchers
said.
Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) pulled its U.S. and European
marketing applications for one of the drugs in January, known
as briakinumab [ID:nN14150334], due to concerns raised by U.S.
regulators.
The drug is part of a new class of treatments known as
anti-IL-12/23 agents that have been shown to be highly
effective at treating psoriasis, an autoimmune disease marked
by well-defined patches of red raised skin.
Patients with severe psoriasis are already at increased
risk of heart attacks, and doctors are worried the new
treatments may increase this risk.
Abbott's decision also raised concerns about Johnson &
Johnson's (JNJ.N) Stelara or ustekinumb, the first drug in the
class to win marketing approval.
"We're concerned about the apparent excess in
cardiovascular events," said Caitriona Ryan of the Baylor
Research Institute in Dallas, whose study appears in the
Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday.
Ryan and colleagues analyzed data from 22 randomized
clinical trials of anti-IL-12/23 and anti-TNF drugs to treat
chronic plaque psoriasis, the most common form of psoriasis.
The older drugs block tumor necrosis factor-alpha or
TNF-alpha, a protein involved in inflammation. The newer drugs
targets two different inflammatory proteins -- interleukin 12
and interleukin 23.
Anti-TNF drugs in the study included Abbott's Humira or
adalimumab, Pfizer's (PFE.N) Enbrel or etanercept and Johnson &
Johnson's Remicade or infliximab.
Ryan's team found that during the active portion of the
clinical trials they reviewed, 10 out of the more than 3,179
patients who were treated with anti-IL-12/23 had a major
cardiac event, such as a heart attack, stroke or death related
to heart disease, compared with no heart problems in the 1,474
patients treated with a placebo.
Among patients treated with the older anti-TNF drugs, only
1 of the 3,858 patients had a major cardiac problem compared
with 1 of the 1,812 patients treated with placebo.
Ryan told Reuters that although the study did not show a
statistically significant increase in heart problems, it was
likely not large enough to detect these rare events.
Dr. Christopher Ritchlin, a rheumatologist at the
University of Rochester Medical Center, who has seen the
findings but was not involved with the study, said the analysis
does not ease his concerns about drugs in this class.
"There are some safety signals you are seeing in the
treatment groups that are not in the placebo groups. I'm not
saying there is a definite association, but there is smoke
here," he said.
Ryan said the work exposes flaws in the design of clinical
trials, which are powered to show differences in the
effectiveness of drugs, but not to identify rare safety
problems.
What is needed, she said, is some form of regulatory
oversight of drugs after they win marketing approval, beyond
the current system in which individual companies submit reports
to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"We have to find a way of being able to systematically
gather safety data for these agents after they are on the
market," Ryan said.
