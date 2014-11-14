Nov 14 PSP Swiss Property AG :
* 9-month net income excluding changes in fair value fell by
4.1 pct to 129.5 million Swiss francs compared to previous
year's period (135.0 million Swiss francs)
* Says at end of Sept. 2014, NAV per share amounted to 83.00
Swiss francs (end of 2013: 83.70 Swiss francs)
* Still expects an EBITDA excluding changes in fair value of
approximately 235 million Swiss francs for FY 2014
* 9-month rental income 207.080 million Swiss francs versus
208.568 million Swiss francs year ago
