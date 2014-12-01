Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MANILA Dec 1 Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp :
* Shares open 7.94 percent higher on market debut from offer price of 3.15 pesos each
* Raised 1.02 billion pesos ($22.7 million) from the sale of 324.76 million shares, with an over-allotment option of 134.63 million shares
* The memory chip maker plans to expand plant in Clark Freeport to meet demand from smartphone makers apart from its main customer Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
* The company has a has a six-year contract with Samsung until 2017
* The unit of South Korea's STS Semiconductor & Telecommunications Co Ltd is the fourth company to go public in the Philippines this year
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)