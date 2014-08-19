Aug 19 PSP Swiss Property AG :
* Half-year results 2014
* Says H1 operating net income excluding changes in fair value
rose by 2.6% to
CHF 87.4 million versus H1 2013: CHF 85.2 million
* Says at end of June 2014, nav per share amounted to CHF 82.11
(end of 2013:
CHF 83.70)
* Says at the end of June 2014, the vacancy rate stood at 9.3%
(end of 2013:
8.0%)
* Says H1 net income including changes in fair value amounted
to CHF 95.9 milli
on (H1 2013: CHF 158.7 million)
* Says with CHF 138.4 million, H1 rental income virtually
remained at the level
of the previous year's period (CHF 138.1 million)
* Says H1 operating expenses decreased by CHF 0.7 million to
CHF 25.5 million
(H1 2013: CHF 26.2 million)
* Says expects EBITDA excluding changes in fair value of about
CHF 235 million
for 2014
* Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1kQAj2l]
* Further company coverage