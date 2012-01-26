* Sees 2012 EPS $1.43-$1.44 vs est $1.43

* Q3 EPS $0.38 vs est $0.39

* Q3 rev rises 3.5 pct to $527.7 mln (Follows alert)

Jan 26 PSS World Medical Inc posted a quarterly profit that narrowly missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower sales in its elder care provider business, and the medical products distributor cut its 2012 profit view on acquisition costs.

For 2012, PSS expects earnings of $1.43-$1.44 a share, down from its prior forecast of $1.46-$1.50 a share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.43 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter ended Dec. 30, the company earned $20.1 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $19.5 million, or 35 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $527.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 39 cents a share, on revenue of $539.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for the elder care provider business fell 2.8 percent, while physician business sales rose 6.1 percent.

PSS, which was founded in 1983, supplies medical devices and drugs to physicians and elder care providers.

Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company closed at $24.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)