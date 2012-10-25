German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
Oct 25 McKesson Corp will buy PSS World Medical for $1.46 billion to bolster its medical surgical business.
McKesson will pay $29.00 per share in cash, a 34 percent premium to PSS World Medical's Wednesday closing.
McKesson said the transaction has been approved by directors of both the companies.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
* Ipsen to acquire a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi
Feb 12 Drugmaker Sanofi is close to selling some over-the-counter products to Ipsen SA, in a deal that could be valued at nearly 100 million euros ($106.18 million), Bloomberg reported.