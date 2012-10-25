* Sees synergies in excess of $100 mln from deal

* McKesson reports Q2 adj EPS $1.92 vs est $1.78

* Q2 rev $29.9 bln vs est $30.91 bln

Oct 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp struck a deal to buy medical products distributor PSS World Medical for $1.46 billion to bolster its surgical devices supply business.

McKesson will pay $29.00 per share in cash, a 34 percent premium to PSS World Medical's stock close on Wednesday.

"It is not a particularly expensive deal. (It) allows McKesson to help sustain margins in the medical distribution market and overall, I think it is a good use of shareholder capital," ISI Group analyst Ross Muken said.

In 2000, Jacksonville, Florida-based PSS had drawn interest from Fisher Scientific, now a unit of Thermo Fisher Scientific , which was willing to pay about $840 million, or $11.86 per PSS share.

The deal fell through after both companies said it was not in the best interest of their shareholders.

PSS had net sales of about $2.10 billion in fiscal year 2012 ended March 30.

McKesson, which supplies medicines to retail drugstore chains such as CVS Caremark and Rite Aid Corporation , said it expects to realize synergies of more than $100 million by the fourth year following closing of the deal.

McKesson reported cash and cash equivalents of about $2.83 billion at Sept. 30.

The total transaction, including the assumption of PSS World Medical's outstanding debt, is valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

McKesson also reported a 35 percent increase in its July-September net income, handily beating analysts' expectations.

Second-quarter net income rose to $401 million, or $1.67 per share, from $296 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a pre-tax, non-cash charge, earnings were $1.92 per share.

Revenue fell by 1 percent to $29.9 billion.

Analysts on average expected McKesson to report a profit of $1.78 per share, on revenue of $30.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company tightened its fiscal 2013 earnings forecast range and now expects a profit, excluding items, of between $7.15 and $7.35 per share, against its earlier expectation of $7.05 to $7.35 per share.