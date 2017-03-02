March 2 PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it would stop developing its cystic fibrosis drug after it failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

Cystic fibrosis is among the most common life-threatening genetic disorders worldwide and is caused by defects in a single gene known as the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)