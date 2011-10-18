BRIEF-NZX currently reviewing participant rules, procedures and guidance notes
* Is currently reviewing the nzx participant rules, procedures and guidance notes
KARACHI Oct 18 Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd (PTCL) on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.41 billion rupees ($16.28 million) in the quarter ending Sept. 30, in line with analysts' expectations.
The same period last year saw a profit of 2.08 billion rupees.
PTCL shares were trading 2.54 percent lower at 11.53 rupees, in a broader market which was down 0.46 percent by 3:16 p.m. (1016 GMT). ($1 = 86.600 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)
* Is currently reviewing the nzx participant rules, procedures and guidance notes
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER Trump's temporary immigration ban faces a legal hurdle that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far-reaching policy of his first two weeks in office. Nearly 100 companies, including some of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing the ban, arguing it would give companies incentives to move jobs outside the United
* Increase in size of the accelerated bookbuild offering of shares in Com Hem Holding by Norcell - Bookrunner