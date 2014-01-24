Jan 24 PTC Therapeutics Inc said a
committee of the European Medicines Agency did not recommend
conditional approval of its drug for the treatment of a rare
muscular disorder, sending its shares down as much as 28 percent
in premarket trading.
The company said it intends to request the committee for a
re-examination. It was seeking a so-called conditional approval,
granted to treatments that show early benefit. The drugmaker
still needs to conduct trials.
The drug, ataluren, is intended to treat a form of Duchenne
muscular dystrophy which occurs due to a type of genetic
mutation known as a nonsense mutation.
PTC Therapeutics joins a list of companies struggling with
regulatory setbacks to their Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug
programs. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc and Prosensa Holding
NV recently faced U.S. regulatory setbacks.
PTC Therapeutics shares closed at $26.22 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.
