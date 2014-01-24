Jan 24 PTC Therapeutics Inc said a committee of the European Medicines Agency did not recommend conditional approval of its drug for the treatment of a rare muscular disorder, sending its shares down as much as 28 percent in premarket trading.

The company said it intends to request the committee for a re-examination. It was seeking a so-called conditional approval, granted to treatments that show early benefit. The drugmaker still needs to conduct trials.

The drug, ataluren, is intended to treat a form of Duchenne muscular dystrophy which occurs due to a type of genetic mutation known as a nonsense mutation.

PTC Therapeutics joins a list of companies struggling with regulatory setbacks to their Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug programs. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc and Prosensa Holding NV recently faced U.S. regulatory setbacks.

