Dec 19 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA :

* Signs letters of intent with TRINITYBAY INVESTMENT LTD and Marek Falenta to acquire Hawe SA shares

* Intends to acquire stake lower than 33 pct of Hawe SA

* Parties intend to set transaction price for Hawe SA shares to about 3 zlotys per share

* Letters of intent concerning purchase of Hawe SA shares are valid until March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

