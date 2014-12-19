Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 19 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA :
* Signs letters of intent with TRINITYBAY INVESTMENT LTD and Marek Falenta to acquire Hawe SA shares
* Intends to acquire stake lower than 33 pct of Hawe SA
* Parties intend to set transaction price for Hawe SA shares to about 3 zlotys per share
* Letters of intent concerning purchase of Hawe SA shares are valid until March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4734 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)