Oct 9 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA :

* Said on Wednesday that will increase capital by no more than 1,440,000 zlotys by issuing no more than 1,440,000 series E shares of nominal value of 1 zloty

* Said existing shareholders will not be eligible to purchase new shares which will be issued via private placement

