Dec 16 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA :

* Said on Monday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) set the first date of trading on Catalyst platform of the company's series D bonds to Dec. 17

* The company issued 4,000 series D bonds of the nominal value of 1,000 zlotys per bond

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)