* Less pressure to seek funding after cut in investment plans

* 2011 investment budget cut to about 70 bln baht

* Waits for right time to tap market

* Shares hit eight-month low in weak market (Adds quotes, comments on foreign investment)

BANGKOK, Aug 9 Thailand's top energy firm, PTT Pcl , said on Tuesday it had cut the amount of bonds it intended to issue this year to 20 billion baht ($667 million) from 35 billion baht after it scaled down its investment plans.

State-controlled PTT has cut its investment budget for 2011 to about 70 billion baht from about 90 billion baht after delays to foreign investments, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters.

"We have less pressure to seek funding because spending on some projects has been held back and some projects have been delayed," Tevin said, adding the lack of progress in PTT's plans to buy foreign assets was another reason for the budget cut.

He said PTT was looking for the right time to tap the financial markets, which are volatile due to concerns about the global economic outlook after a U.S. credit rating downgrade.

In June, PTT Chief Executive Prasert Bunsumpun said the 2011 investment budget had been revised to 77.5 billion baht from 95.8 billion baht due to delays in foreign projects, including power plants and the coal business.

PTT, the country's most valuable company, runs Thailand's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses.

It has been actively buying oil and gas assets overseas to meet strong domestic demand and secure energy reserves.

PTT has said it plans group investment of $100 billion over the next 10 years, half of which would be spent on foreign investment and the other half on petroleum exploration and production.

At 0927 GMT, PTT shares were down 3.4 percent at 311 baht after hitting an eight-month low of 309 baht earlier. The broad market was also 3.4 percent lower. ($1 = 29.99 Baht)

(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)