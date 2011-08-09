* Less pressure to seek funding after cut in investment
plans
* 2011 investment budget cut to about 70 bln baht
* Waits for right time to tap market
* Shares hit eight-month low in weak market
(Adds quotes, comments on foreign investment)
BANGKOK, Aug 9 Thailand's top energy firm, PTT
Pcl , said on Tuesday it had cut the amount of bonds it
intended to issue this year to 20 billion baht ($667 million)
from 35 billion baht after it scaled down its investment plans.
State-controlled PTT has cut its investment budget for 2011
to about 70 billion baht from about 90 billion baht after delays
to foreign investments, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich
told reporters.
"We have less pressure to seek funding because spending on
some projects has been held back and some projects have been
delayed," Tevin said, adding the lack of progress in PTT's plans
to buy foreign assets was another reason for the budget cut.
He said PTT was looking for the right time to tap the
financial markets, which are volatile due to concerns about the
global economic outlook after a U.S. credit rating downgrade.
In June, PTT Chief Executive Prasert Bunsumpun said the 2011
investment budget had been revised to 77.5 billion baht from
95.8 billion baht due to delays in foreign projects, including
power plants and the coal business.
PTT, the country's most valuable company, runs Thailand's
gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas
exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses.
It has been actively buying oil and gas assets overseas to
meet strong domestic demand and secure energy reserves.
PTT has said it plans group investment of $100 billion over
the next 10 years, half of which would be spent on foreign
investment and the other half on petroleum exploration and
production.
At 0927 GMT, PTT shares were down 3.4 percent at 311 baht
after hitting an eight-month low of 309 baht earlier. The broad
market was also 3.4 percent lower.
($1 = 29.99 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)