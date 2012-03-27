BANGKOK, March 27 PTT Pcl :

* Plans to sell up to 25 billion baht ($813 million) in bonds in two tranches in May and July, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters

* 15 billion baht would be sold in May and 10 billion baht in July

* Says the bonds may not be offered to retail investors, but existing bondholders will have the right to subscribe ($1 = 30.74 Baht)

(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)