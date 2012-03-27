UPDATE 1-Devon Energy beats profit estimates as cost cuts pay off
Feb 14 Devon Energy Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, as the U.S. oil producer benefited from its cost-cutting initiatives.
BANGKOK, March 27 PTT Pcl :
* Plans to sell up to 25 billion baht ($813 million) in bonds in two tranches in May and July, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters
* 15 billion baht would be sold in May and 10 billion baht in July
* Says the bonds may not be offered to retail investors, but existing bondholders will have the right to subscribe ($1 = 30.74 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)
* U.S. oil stockpiles post large gains for second week - API (New throughout, updates prices and market activity following U.S. stockpile data from API)
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)