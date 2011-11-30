BANGKOK Nov 30 Thailand's PTT Pcl :

* Plan to sell up to 20 billion baht ($640 million) in bonds from January 12-20 to investors including existing bondholders, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters

* The bonds have maturities of 5-7 years and the proceeds from the sale would be used for cash flow; aims to fix coupon in late December ($1 = 31.22 Baht)

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)