GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors peer through policy fog - dollar up, stocks dip
LONDON, Feb 6 The dollar edged higher on Monday but European stocks fell as investors sought clarity in the face of a host of economic and political uncertainties.
BANGKOK Nov 30 Thailand's PTT Pcl :
* Plan to sell up to 20 billion baht ($640 million) in bonds from January 12-20 to investors including existing bondholders, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters
* The bonds have maturities of 5-7 years and the proceeds from the sale would be used for cash flow; aims to fix coupon in late December ($1 = 31.22 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely simultaneously list on more than one exchange.
