BANGKOK Aug 4 PTT Pcl, Thailand's largest energy firm, said on Thursday it planned to open more coffee outlets under franchise in Cambodia as part of a drive to increase the share of revenue from its non-oil businesses.

PTT, which currently operates coffee shops under the Cafe Amazon brand, aims to set up 400 outlets overall in Southeast Asia, including 108 in Cambodia, by 2021, said Sarun Rungkasiri, chief operations officer of PTT's downstream business, in a statement.

State-controlled PTT has already opened 14 coffee shops of its own in Cambodia and aims to open 18 more under the franchise model this year, he said.

The master franchise in Cambodia will be "a prototype" for PTT to expand its retail business overseas, Sarun said, adding the company also planned to seek franchisees in Myanmar, Japan and Oman.

Coffee shops are the largest revenue contributor to PTT's non-oil business, which accounts for 20-30 percent of its total revenue, while oil contributes the major chunk.

PTT is also considering the possibility of listing its retail business on the Thai stock market, which analysts expect sometime in 2017.

PTT operates Daddy Dough local brand and Texas Chicken restaurants, and has contracts with CP All Pcl to host 7-Eleven stores at its service stations in Thailand.

The energy giant is also planning to open budget hotels at its oil stations in the country over the next five years.

