BANGKOK Aug 15 Thailand's largest energy firm,
PTT Pcl, on Monday signed contracts with six major
automakers for cooperation in developing electric cars, opening
the first in a series of electric vehicle charging stations
associated with the project.
State-controlled PTT will be responsible for building a
network of 20 charging stations under the accord, while the
automakers pledged to develop electric vehicles (EV) and boost
awareness and confidence in the Thai market, according to a
joint statement.
The six firms are the Thai units of BMW Group,
Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi Motors Corp,
Nissan Motor, Porsche and Volvo.
The move is in line with the Thai military government's
policy of promoting the electric vehicle industry, at the same
time strengthening security of energy supply. Thailand is a
regional auto industry production and export hub, and the sector
accounts for around 10 percent of Thai gross domestic product.
PTT, which began researching EV technology in 2012, already
operates four EV charging stations. It aimed to open two more
later this year and reach 20 by 2017, Chief Executive Tevin
Vonvanich said.
Meanwhile Thailand has ambitious plans to boost the number
of electric cars to 1.2 million by 2036, Energy Minister
Anantaporn Karnchanarat said, compared with just under 68,000
currently in the country. Sales of hybrid petrol-electric cars
or plug-in hybrid cars in Thailand accounted for just 1 percent
of total auto sales in 2015.
The limited number of charging stations so far has made both
manufacturing and selling EVs unappealing. To help spur the
industry, the government has already offered tax incentives for
makers of EV auto parts, including batteries and motors.
