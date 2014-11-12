BANGKOK Nov 12 PTT Exploration and Production
PCL (PTTEP), Thailand's top oil and gas explorer,
said on Wednesday it aimed to boost cash flow to $4 billion at
the end of 2014 from $3.68 billion in 2013.
PTTEP, the flagship in the upstream business of top energy
firm PTT PCL, is looking for opportunities to buy oil
and gas assets at home and in Southeast Asia, Chief Financial
Officer Penchan Charikasem told investors after the company
posted its quarterly results. [ID:
At the end of third quarter, the company had a cash flow of
$3.2 billion, Penchan said, adding the decline in global oil
prices opened opportunities for mergers and acquisitions.
To help minimise the impact from the volatility of global
oil prices, the company has hedged about 70 percent of its sales
at a price of $98-99 a barrel, she said.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)