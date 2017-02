BANGKOK Oct 21 Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl :

* Expects to achieve 2011 revenue of 400 billion baht ($13 billion), versus estimated 370 billion last year, despite some impact from floods, Chief Executive Veerasak Kositpaisal told reporters

* Says to increase its output for inventory and exports to help offset a 10 percent drop in domestic sales of plastic pellets

* Sales of PTT's oil products have dropped by 6 percent due to floods, another executive at PTT Pcl , said($1 = 30.90 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)