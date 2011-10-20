UPDATE 2-Total on hunt for deals after outperforming rivals
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)
BANGKOK Oct 20 Thailand's PTT Pcl :
* Domestic natural gas consumption has dropped slightly after the shutdown of two power plants hit by floods, Chief Executive Office Pailin Chuchottaworn told reporters
* Expects 2011 natural gas demand to be close to 4.2 billion cubic feet per day (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates detail, prices in paragraphs 1-2)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue in the coming months, though it noted some chance that the El Niño phenomenon may reappear as early as the Northern Hemisphere spring.