* Q2 net profit 4.92 bln baht vs forecast 5.13 bln
* Q2 refinery run down to 35 pct vs 100 pct year earlier
(Adds details of results)
BANGKOK Aug 10 PTT Global Chemical Pcl
, Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, posted a 45
percent drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday due to a
2-month scheduled shutdown of its refinery and an unplanned
stoppage of an olefins cracker.
Net profit was 4.92 billion baht ($141.46 million) for the
April-June period, slightly lower than the average 5.13 billion
baht forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters.
But profit rose 5 percent from the previous quarter mainly
because of an inventory gain of 2.2 billion baht after a rise in
benchmark Dubai crude prices, PTTGC said in a statement.
Its refinery run rate dropped to 35 percent from 100 percent
a year earlier, while gross refining margin fell 25 percent on
year to $4.05 a barrel, the company said.
PTTGC is the flagship petrochemical business of PTT Pcl
, Thailand's largest energy firm. Its operations are
expected to improve in the second half because no maintenance
shutdown will weigh down earnings, analysts said.
On Monday, Thai Oil Pcl, the refinery flagship of
PTT, reported a better-than-expected 24 percent rise in
quarterly net profit due to strong performance of the refinery
unit and an inventory gain after an increase in global crude oil
prices.
Thai Oil's 275,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery ran at 109
percent in the second quarter, up 2 percent from a year earlier.
Another oil refiner, Bangchak Petroleum, posted
second-quarter net profit of 2.4 billion baht, down 13 percent
on year but up 51 percent from the previous quarter thanks to a
higher crude run and gross refining margin.
($1 = 34.7800 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)