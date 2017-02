BANGKOK Oct 17 Thailand's PTT Pcl :

* Postpones its 20 billion baht ($652 million) bond sale to early December from November as the company wants to wait for the right time to enter the market, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters

* Says flood crisis in Thailand may affect its fourth-quarter performance slightly and the company is still estimating the impact

* Says floods should affect energy demand in Thailand ($1 = 30.66 Baht)

(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)