BANGKOK Dec 23 PTT Pcl,
Thailand's top energy firm, said on Friday it planned to spend
358 billion baht ($11.4 billion) during 2012-2016, mostly for
its core natural gas business and investments to expand its
international business.
State-controlled PTT planned to spend 91.5 billion baht in
2012 and 85.5 billion baht in 2013, it said in a statement to
the exchange.
PTT, Asia-Pacific's third largest oil and gas firm by market
value, reviews its five-year investment plan each December.
Last year, it said it planned to spend 327 billion baht in a
five-year investment plan from 2011 to 2015.
PTT, valued at $29 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline
monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration,
petrochemical and refinery businesses. It ranks behind
PetroChina and Sinopec.
($1 = 31.32 Baht)
