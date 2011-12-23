BANGKOK Dec 23 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, said on Friday it planned to spend 358 billion baht ($11.4 billion) during 2012-2016, mostly for its core natural gas business and investments to expand its international business.

State-controlled PTT planned to spend 91.5 billion baht in 2012 and 85.5 billion baht in 2013, it said in a statement to the exchange.

PTT, Asia-Pacific's third largest oil and gas firm by market value, reviews its five-year investment plan each December.

Last year, it said it planned to spend 327 billion baht in a five-year investment plan from 2011 to 2015.

PTT, valued at $29 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses. It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec. ($1 = 31.32 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)