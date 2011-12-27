BANGKOK Dec 27 Thailand's PTT Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue growth of 10 percent from more than 2.2 trillion baht ($70.30 billion) estimated for 2011, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters

* Plans to sell up to 40 billion baht bonds in 2012

* Has set aside 40 billion baht fund for new acquisitions in the next five years ($1 = 31.30 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)