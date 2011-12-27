UPDATE 1-Oil prices slump on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
BANGKOK Dec 27 Thailand's PTT Pcl :
* Expects 2012 revenue growth of 10 percent from more than 2.2 trillion baht ($70.30 billion) estimated for 2011, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters
* Plans to sell up to 40 billion baht bonds in 2012
* Has set aside 40 billion baht fund for new acquisitions in the next five years ($1 = 31.30 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.