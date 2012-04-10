BANGKOK, April 10 Thailand's PTT Pcl :
* Expects first-quarter revenue to be higher than a year
earlier due to higher-than-expected rise in oil prices, Chief
financial officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters after a
shareholder meeting
* First-quarter margins from petrochemical products should
be lower than a year earlier
* May book about 7 billion baht ($225.70 million) in
impairment for its pipeline business in Egypt, where operations
were suspended after explosions
* Says it may not book the impairment if the situation in
Egypt improves; PTT booked a 5.8 billion baht impairment from
the Egypt investment last year
($1 = 31.0150 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)