BANGKOK Nov 2 Thailand's PTT Pcl :

* Expects higher 2011 net profit despite stock losses in the third quarter and flood impact, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters

* Postpones 20 billion baht ($647 million) bond sale to January from December due to floods

* The company is on track to achieve 2011 revenue target of 2.2 trillion baht

($1 = 30.88 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)