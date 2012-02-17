(Adds analyst quotes, details on investment)

* Q4 net profit 16.6 bln baht, sales revenue up 20.7 pct

* 2011 profit at record high 105 bln baht

* PTT group aims to invest 720 bln baht in next 5 yrs

* Analysts see continued growth on sustained energy demand

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Feb 17 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, reported a 26 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Friday, in line with market expectations, as domestic fuel demand was hit by floods and petrochemical and oil margins fell.

Earnings at PTT, Asia-Pacific's third-biggest listed oil and gas firm by market value, are expected to recover in the first quarter and further in 2012 due to improved gas demand and higher contributions from its petrochemical affiliates and upstream unit, analysts said.

" Beyond Q4, we should see an improvement quarter-on-quarter in gas volume as demand from electricity producers will pick up as the impact of the floods recedes," said Youssef Abboud, senior analyst at Thanachart Securities.

State-controlled PTT, Thailand's most valuable company, posted an October-December net profit of 16.6 billion baht ($540 million), down from a revised 22.49 billion a year earlier and below the 17 billion baht forecast in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2011, the company posted a record net profit of 105.3 billion baht, up 25.4 percent from 83.09 billion in 2010. This compared with a forecast of 106 billion baht.

PTT's quarterly earnings were weaker than those of its peers, with major firms reporting higher fourth-quarter profit on the back of rising oil and gas prices.

Brent crude averaged $109 per barrel in the quarter, up 26 percent on the same period in 2010 due to strong global demand and unrest in the Middle East.

For 2012, the top Thai firm is expected to post a 10 percent rise in net profit to 117 billion baht, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PTT, valued at $32 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses. It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.

Its group planned to invest about 720 billion baht ($23 billion) in the next five years, mainly for expanding its gas business and developing oil and natural gas fields for its upstream unit PTTEP and foreign investments, it said.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 20.7 percent, bringing its 2011 revenue to 2.4 trillion baht, it said in a statement.

It had gas sales of 3.92 billion cubic feet per day in the fourth quarter, down 5.5 percent from a year earlier due to lower demand from power producers during the floods.

PTT shares climbed 22 percent in the fourth quarter, outperforming a 12 percent rise in the broader market . The stock closed up 0.88 percent on Friday ahead of the results, compared with a 0.86 percent rise in Bangkok's main index. ($1 = 30.85 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill and Alan Raybould)