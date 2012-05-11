(Adds details, analyst's comment)

* Q1 net profit 37.4 bln baht; revenue up 28 pct

* Q2 seen weaker but good long-term prospects

BANGKOK, May 11 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm beat market expectations with a 7 percent rise in quarterly net profit to a record high on Friday thanks to higher income from its upstream unit, rising gas sales and improved margin for oil products.

State-controlled PTT, Asia Pacific's third-biggest listed oil and gas firm by market value, should post weak earnings in the second quarter, but in the longer term it is expected to benefit from high oil prices, rising output and stronger profits from subsidiaries, analysts said.

PTT, Thailand's most valuable company, posted a January-March net profit of 37.4 billion baht ($1.2 billion), up from a revised 34.9 billion a year earlier and higher than the 36.8 billion forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

"The result was actually not a surprise. Both sales volume and demand were stronger, as expected," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand

"The profit contribution from PTTEP stood out on the back of rising petroleum prices," he said, referring to its PTT Exploration and Production unit. The broker maintained its "buy" recommendation on PTT with a target price of 420 baht.

PTT shares have risen 5.7 percent so far this year but have underperformed a 16.2 percent gain in the broader market . The stock closed up 0.3 percent at 336 baht on Friday, compared with a 0.03 percent rise in Bangkok's main index.

Given PTT shares have underperformed the market, many analysts expect further gains. Some 19 of 23 analysts rate PTT a "buy" or "strong buy", with four advising "hold", according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

PTT's quarterly earnings were better than those of its peers, with major firms reporting weak first-quarter profit due to hefty refining losses.

PTT, valued at $30.8 billion, runs the country's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses.

It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.

First-quarter revenue rose 28 percent from a year earlier to 692 billion baht, while gas sales were at 4.28 billion cubic feet per day, up 3.4 percent, it said in a statement.

Dubai crude averaged $116.1 per barrel in the quarter, up 15.5 percent from the same period in 2011 due partly to tension in the Middle East.

($1 = 31.16 Baht) (Reporting Bangkok Newsroom; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)