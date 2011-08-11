* Q2 net 32.5 bln baht vs f'cast of 29.7 bln

* Q2 revenue up 30 pct on rising gas sales

* Expects Q3 oil prices to be weaker than Q2

* Analysts expect H2 to be lower than H1

* Shares down 0.6 pct ahead of earnings (Adds analyst comments, details)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Aug 11 Thailand's top energy firm, PTT Pcl (PTT.BK), surprised the market by almost doubling its quarterly earnings on Thursday, mainly due to higher gas sales and output than a year earlier.

Earnings at PTT, Asia-Pacific's third-biggest listed oil and gas firm by market value, are expected to be lower in the second half due to a gas pipeline leak, shutdowns at key units and lower petrochemical margins, analysts said.

"PTT earnings should recover in the fourth quarter," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, an analyst at Far East Securities. "In the longer term, we are upbeat about PTT's growth potential and expect more upside for the stock."

PTT, Thailand's largest listed company by market value, posted an April-June net profit of 32.5 billion baht ($1.09 billion), or 11.40 baht per share, up from a revised 17 billion baht a year earlier.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters had on average estimated net profit would be 29.7 billion baht.

Its profit dropped from a record high of 34.5 billion in the first quarter due to lower profit contributions from its petrochemical and refinery units.

PTT earnings were in line with the industry, which benefited from rising oil prices. Global benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 rose to a high of around $126 a barrel in early April before falling to around $105 in late June.

Brent crude traded at $106 on Thursday.

The company is expected to post a 21 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 100.7 billion baht, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It posted first-half net profit of 67 billion baht, up 68 percent from a year earlier.

PTT, valued at $31.5 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses.

It ranks behind PetroChina (0857.HK) (601857.SS) and Sinopec (0386.HK) in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.

Second-quarter revenue rose 30 percent to 644 billion baht thanks to higher oil and gas sales volume, while it booked profit from petrochemical and refinary units of 10.4 billion baht, up 266 percent on the year, it said in statement.

PTT, which uses Dubai oil prices as its benchmark, expected Dubai crude prices to be weaker in the third quarter than the second but to remain at relatively high levels of $100-110 a barrel, it said, adding weak oil prices could drag down the industry's refining margins.

PTT shares fell 5.4 percent in the second quarter, underperforming a 0.6 percent fall in the broader market .SETI. The stock closed down 0.63 percent on Thursday ahead of the results, compared with a 0.18 percent rise in Bangkok's main index. ($1 29.85 baht) (Editing by Matt Driskill and Alan Raybould)