March 26 Thailand's PTT PCL :

* To cut 5-year investment budget to about 290 billion baht ($8.9 billion) from 327 billion baht due to volatility in global oil prices, Chief Financial Officer Wirat Uanarumit told reporters

* Says to cut 2015 investment budget by 5-10 percent from earlier target of 85.5 billion baht

* Says aims to sell 12 percent stake in oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum in the second quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)