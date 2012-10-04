BANGKOK Oct 4 Thailand's PTT has won approval to build the second phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal worth 21.4 billion baht ($698 million), the Energy Ministry's National Energy Policy Office said on Thursday.

The company has also been given the authorisation to buy an annual 2 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited for 20 years starting from 2015, the energy agency said in a statement.

($1 = 30.655 baht) (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)