HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
BANGKOK Oct 4 Thailand's PTT has won approval to build the second phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal worth 21.4 billion baht ($698 million), the Energy Ministry's National Energy Policy Office said on Thursday.
The company has also been given the authorisation to buy an annual 2 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited for 20 years starting from 2015, the energy agency said in a statement.
($1 = 30.655 baht) (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.