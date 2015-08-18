* PTT receives discount in deal with Petroecuador

* Looks to diversify source of crude supply

* Expects narrower losses from NGV business in H2 (Recasts with trading business, details)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Aug 18 PTT PCL, Thailand's top energy firm, said on Tuesday it aimed to expand into oil trading in South America after signing a crude oil supply contract with Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador.

State-controlled PTT will receive a discount for making advance payments for crude from Petroecuador, with the first lot to be worth as much as $500 million, chief financial officer Wirat Uanarumit told reporters.

The deal, signed in June, is for a total of 116.6 million barrels of Ecuador's Oriente and Napo crudes.

"This is to secure oil supply for us and to resell to buyers. We will get discount, which will enhance (the value) of our volume," Wirat said without giving more details.

PTT, whose subsidiary PTT Exploration and Production operates an upstream business in Brazil, has options to sell the Ecuador crude into North America or bring it home to sell in Thailand, Chief executive Pailin Chuchottaworn said.

PTT is looking to diversify its sources of crude supply by securing term cargoes from producers in Latin America, and it wants to increase revenue and volume by trading in new markets, the company said.

Hit by declines in global oil prices and a weak domestic economy, PTT has cut its 2015 investment budget by 22 billion baht ($618 million) to 55.7 billion baht after it reviewed its business plans and sold some non-core assets, Wirat said.

The company also postponed plans to invest in a third liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, but continued with the construction of a second one, he said.

Weaker oil prices, however, have helped reduce costs for its natural gas for vehicles (NGV) business, and PTT expects losses from NGV in the second half of the year to be lower than the 5.5 billion baht loss of the first half, Pailin said.

PTT, which shouldered losses from government fuel subsidies for years, has benefited from reforms that have raised domestic natural gas prices to reflect actual costs.

Demand for NGV has dropped an average 3 percent in the past 12 months, while domestic selling prices rose by 24 percent in recent price adjustments, according to PTT's data.

Pailin said PTT's second-half performance will be affected by a weak economic outlook, and that the government needs to implement measures to restore confidence in the tourism sector after the capital Bangkok was hit by a bomb blast on Monday.

($1 = 35.56 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)