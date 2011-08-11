BANGKOK Aug 11 Thailand's top energy firm, PTT Pcl (PTT.BK), reported a better-than-expected 91 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, mainly due to higher gas sales and output than a year earlier.

Thailand's largest listed company by market value posted an April-June net profit of 32.5 billion baht ($1.09 billion), or 11.40 baht per share, up from a revised 17 billion baht a year earlier.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters had on average estimated net profit would be 29.7 billion baht.

Net profit at PTT, the third-biggest listed oil and gas firm in the Asia-Pacific region, dropped from a record high of 34.5 billion baht in the first quarter due to lower profit contributions from its petrochemical and refinery units.

PTT, valued at $30 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses.

It ranks behind PetroChina (0857.HK) (601857.SS) and Sinopec (0386.HK) in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.

PTT shares fell 5.4 percent in the second quarter, underperforming a 0.6 percent fall in the broader market .SETI. The stock closed down 0.63 percent on Thursday ahead of the results, compared with a 0.18 percent rise in Bangkok's main index. ($1=29.85 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill and Alan Raybould)