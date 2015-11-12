BANGKOK Nov 12 PTT Pcl, Thailand's largest energy company, on Thursday reported another record net loss in third quarter, mainly due to losses at its upstream and exploration subsidiary and a weak gas business.

It posted a net loss of 26.6 billion baht ($741.4 million) for July-September, higher than the average forecast for a loss of 24 billion baht from eight analysts polled by Reuters.

($1 = 35.8800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter)