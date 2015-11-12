GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar cut losses on hope Trump can move past healthcare
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
BANGKOK Nov 12 PTT Pcl, Thailand's largest energy company, on Thursday reported another record net loss in third quarter, mainly due to losses at its upstream and exploration subsidiary and a weak gas business.
It posted a net loss of 26.6 billion baht ($741.4 million) for July-September, higher than the average forecast for a loss of 24 billion baht from eight analysts polled by Reuters.
($1 = 35.8800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
SYDNEY, March 28 Coastal areas in northeast Australia were battered by high winds and heavy rainfall early on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone that prompted authorities to urge some 30,000 people to evacuate bore down on the country.