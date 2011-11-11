BANGKOK Nov 11 PTT Pcl,
Thailand's top energy firm, reported a 0.4 percent drop
in quarterly net profit on Friday, mainly due to foreign
exchange losses, lower gas sales volume and weaker profits from
its refinery and petrochemical businesses.
Thailand's largest listed company by market value posted a
July-September net profit of 21.6 billion baht ($703
million ), or 7.57 baht per share, down slightly
from 21.7 billion baht a year earlier.
Nine analysts polled by Reuters had on average
estimated the net profit would be 21 billion baht.
Net profit at PTT, the third-biggest listed oil and gas firm
in the Asia-Pacific region, should hit bottom in the third
quarter after a record quarterly high of 34.5 billion baht in
the first quarter.
PTT, valued at $27 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline
monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration,
petrochemical and refinery businesses.
It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec
in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.
PTT shares fell 22 percent in the third quarter,
underperforming a 12 percent fall in the broader market.
The stock closed down 0.3 percent on Friday ahead of the
results, compared with a 0.3 percent rise in Bangkok's main
index.
($1=30.67 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill and
Alan Raybould)