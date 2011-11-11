BANGKOK Nov 11 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, reported a 0.4 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Friday, mainly due to foreign exchange losses, lower gas sales volume and weaker profits from its refinery and petrochemical businesses.

Thailand's largest listed company by market value posted a July-September net profit of 21.6 billion baht ($703 million ), or 7.57 baht per share, down slightly from 21.7 billion baht a year earlier.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters had on average estimated the net profit would be 21 billion baht.

Net profit at PTT, the third-biggest listed oil and gas firm in the Asia-Pacific region, should hit bottom in the third quarter after a record quarterly high of 34.5 billion baht in the first quarter.

PTT, valued at $27 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses.

It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.

PTT shares fell 22 percent in the third quarter, underperforming a 12 percent fall in the broader market. The stock closed down 0.3 percent on Friday ahead of the results, compared with a 0.3 percent rise in Bangkok's main index.

($1=30.67 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill and Alan Raybould)