BANGKOK Feb 19 PTT Pcl, Thailand's largest energy firm, said on Friday it returned to a small net profit in the fourth quarter, though it missed analysts' expectations mainly due to a huge impairment loss from its coal business.

Net profit was 188 million baht ($5.26 million) for the October-December quarter, versus a loss of 25.8 billion baht a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a net profit of between 400 million and 2 billion baht.

PTT booked an impairment loss of 20.3 billion baht for its coal assets after price declines as global oil prices hit an 11-year low in late 2015, it said in a statement.

Its coal business posted an operating loss of 422 million baht in the quarter and coal prices are unlikely to recover in the near term amid China's sluggish economy, it said.

For the whole of 2015, net profit fell 66 percent to 19.94 billion baht on sales of 2 trillion baht, down 22 percent on the year.

PTT and its upstream unit PTT Exploration and Production Pcl have cut investment budgets to minimise the impact of the fall in oil prices.

PTT shares, with a total market value of $20 billion, have risen 18.5 percent in the past month, the second highest among oil, gas and consumable fuels companies in Thailand, according to Thomson Reuters data.

PTT's net income is forecast to grow by 31.8 percent over the next 12 months, the data showed.

