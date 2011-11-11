(Adds analyst quotes, details)
* Q3 net profit 21.6 bln baht vs forecast 21 bln
* Q3 sales up 40 pct to 648 bln baht, fx loss of 5.23 bln
* Expects earnings to recover in Q4 with higher demand
* Shares down, underperform market
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Nov 11 PTT Pcl,
Thailand's top energy firm, reported a 0.4 percent
fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, held down as expected by
foreign exchange losses, lower gas sales volume and weaker
profits from its refinery and petrochemical businesses.
Earnings at PTT, Asia-Pacific's third-biggest
listed oil and gas firm by market value, are expected to improve
in the fourth quarter as a recovery in gas demand and higher oil
prices should help offset the impact of floods in Thailand,
analysts said.
"PTT had good earnings in the first and second quarters.
This quarter should be the lowest and we expect a pick-up in the
fourth quarter," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at
KTB (Thailand) Securities.
"Global oil prices are rising in line with higher demand.
This should bode well for PTT's normal operations. Its refinery
and petrochemical subsidiaries should improve in the fourth
quarter," Parin added.
Global benchmark Brent crude traded above $123 a
barrel on Friday, back near the recent high of around $126 in
April.
Thailand's largest listed company by market value posted a
July-September net profit of 21.6 billion baht ($703
million ), or 7.57 baht per share, down marginally
from 21.7 billion baht a year earlier.
Nine analysts polled by Reuters had on average
estimated net profit would be 21 billion baht.
PTT earnings were weaker than those of regional
peers, which reported a rise in quarterly net profit as strong
oil and gas production growth offset refining losses.
China's No.1 and No.2 oil and gas producers, Petrochina Co
Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
, reported third-quarter net profits that beat
estimates.
The company is expected to post a 26 percent rise in 2011
net profit to 105 billion baht, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. It posted nine-month net profit of 88.65 billion
baht ($2.9 billion), up 44 percent from a year earlier.
PTT, valued at $27 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline
monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration,
petrochemical and refinery businesses.
It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec
in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.
Third-quarter revenue rose 40 percent on the year to
648 billion baht, but revenue from its exploration,
petrochemical and coal businesses dropped from the second
quarter , it said in a statement.
It had a foreign exchange loss of 5.23 billion baht but
booked a profit from petrochemical and refinery units of
4.47 billion baht, up from 3.28 billion a year earlier.
PTT shares fell 22 percent in the third quarter,
underperforming a 12 percent fall in the broader market.
The stock closed down 0.3 percent on Friday ahead of the
results, compared with a 0.3 percent rise in Bangkok's main
index.
($1 = 30.67 Baht)
(Editing by Matt Driskill)