BANGKOK Feb 17 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, reported a 26 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Friday as fuel demand was hit by floods and because of lower petrochemical and oil margins.

PTT, Asia Pacific's third-biggest listed oil and gas firm by market value, posted an October-December net profit of 16.6 billion baht ($540 million), down from a revised 22.49 billion a year earlier but broadly in line with the 17 billion baht forecast in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2011, Thailand's most valuable company posted a record net profit of 105.3 billion baht, versus 83.99 billion in 2010 and a forecast of 106 billion.

PTT, valued at $32 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses. It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.

PTT shares climbed 22 percent in the fourth quarter, outperforming a 12 percent rise in the broader market. The stock closed up 0.88 percent on Friday ahead of the results, compared with a 0.86 percent rise in Bangkok's main index.($1=30.85 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill and Alan Raybould)